Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.3 %

SFM stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,326. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $74.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

