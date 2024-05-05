Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,813,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.