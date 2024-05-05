Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $5.07 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 250,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.