Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 2,346 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after buying an additional 230,555 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,019,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 210,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

