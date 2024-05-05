Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.72, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

