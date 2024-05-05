Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 674,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,369. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

