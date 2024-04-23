Smog (SMOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.30 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Smog token can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Smog has a market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $542,067.80 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smog has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smog Profile

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.08856256 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $368,165.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

