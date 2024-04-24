Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE BMO opened at C$128.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3809947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

