Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 5th

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

