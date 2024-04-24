BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading 1.6% Higher

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.81 and last traded at C$19.59. Approximately 501,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 261,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.
BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.36.
