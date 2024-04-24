MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.08 and last traded at $138.34. 67,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 40,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

