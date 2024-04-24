Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.