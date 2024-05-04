American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.
American Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:AFG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.41. 246,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71.
American Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Financial Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.