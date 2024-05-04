Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CLH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.35. 330,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

