Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 6,506 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.