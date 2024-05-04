Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 22,585 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IVV stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.81. 3,003,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.