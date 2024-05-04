Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 22,585 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
IVV stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.81. 3,003,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.31.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
