Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 5.8 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 334,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,558. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $258,509. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

