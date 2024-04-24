Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 19,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

