ICON Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $229.00 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,291,813 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 994,285,251.1736306 with 994,284,838.0110471 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22856201 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,389,858.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.