CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $151,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.08. 213,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $344.01.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

