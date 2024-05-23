Electroneum Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.60 million and $1.09 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001714 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,551,255 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.