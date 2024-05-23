Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.83. 2,178,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $163.26 and a 1 year high of $280.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

