CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,720. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

