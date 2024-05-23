CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,265 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

