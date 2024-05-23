CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $402,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 594,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,646. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.