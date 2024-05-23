American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

American Resources Stock Performance

AREC stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

