American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
American Resources Stock Performance
AREC stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66.
American Resources Company Profile
