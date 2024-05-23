American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

