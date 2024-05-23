American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
American Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.16.
About American Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.