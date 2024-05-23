Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.94) earnings per share.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

