10,000 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of SKY traded down $5.71 on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

