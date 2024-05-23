Zhang Financial LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. 1,584,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,467. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

