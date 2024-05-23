CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,370 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $42.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,897. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

