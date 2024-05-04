ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.15

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.15 and traded as high as $31.61. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 1,564,675 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

