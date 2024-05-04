Steem Price Up 4.1% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $139.38 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.04 or 0.00730759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00129142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00042664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00199830 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00102790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,173,051 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

