Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $20.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $734.97. 4,535,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,178. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

