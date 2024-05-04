Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $6.35 on Friday, hitting $513.81. 3,003,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

