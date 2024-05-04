iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,469 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.57. 1,503,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

