Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,657 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,851 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

