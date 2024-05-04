Singular Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Data I/O’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Data I/O Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Tuesday. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.06. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Data I/O
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.