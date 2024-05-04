Singular Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Data I/O’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Tuesday. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.06. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

