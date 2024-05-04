Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

Broadcom stock traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,278.11. 2,487,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,309.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.