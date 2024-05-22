B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 50.4% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

