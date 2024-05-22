iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Issue $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
iA Financial Stock Performance
IAG stock opened at C$92.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.50. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The firm has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.72.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.