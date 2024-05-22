Société Générale Société anonyme to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

