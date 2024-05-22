Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cardiff Property Price Performance
CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($29.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.54 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,333.66. Cardiff Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,450 ($31.14).
About Cardiff Property
