Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ABOS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 30.20 and a quick ratio of 30.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

