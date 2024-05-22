Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

