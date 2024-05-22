Grainger plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.54 (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grainger Price Performance

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 215.40 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 278.80 ($3.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,314.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 305 ($3.88) to GBX 299 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Grainger

In related news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £298.54 ($379.44). 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

