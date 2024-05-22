JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plans Dividend of GBX 6.46 (LON:JUGI)

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.46 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 334.23 ($4.25) on Wednesday. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 339 ($4.31).

Get JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katrina Hart purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £4,981 ($6,330.71).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.