Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.03. 4,164,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,842. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

