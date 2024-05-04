Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,722 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VIG stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.94. The stock had a trading volume of 674,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,284. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

