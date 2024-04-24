Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Stock Price Down 20%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cameo Cobalt Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Cameo Cobalt Company Profile



Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

